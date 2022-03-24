Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson Back in Court as Lawyers Fight for New Trial

By Kris Sanchez

Scott Peterson, seated at right, listens as attorney Pat Harris, standing, speaks during a hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Convicted murderer Scott Peterson is back inside a Redwood City courtroom Thursday as his attorneys continue their quest for a new trial.

The main question right now is whether Peterson got a fair trial or if juror misconduct interfered with that right.

No cameras are allowed in court, but there is an audio feed. So far, Thursday's proceeding has centered on whether a documentary filmmaker can be compelled to testify regarding former juror Richelle Nice.

Nice was on the jury that convicted Peterson for the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn son 20 years ago. However, Nice had not disclosed that she herself had been the victim of domestic violence while she was pregnant years before.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Peterson's lawyers contend that she lied about that in order to get on the jury to convict Peterson.

Scott Peterson Feb 25

Scott Peterson Juror Denies Bias During 2004 Trial

Scott Peterson Dec 8, 2021

Judge Resentences Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson to Life Term

The judge is reviewing two cases to see if they provide precedent upon which to proceed.

If Peterson gets a new trial, the new evidence can be introduced.

The hearing is expected to continue on Friday.

Editor's Note: This story will be updated Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned.

This article tagged under:

Scott PetersonRedwood City
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us