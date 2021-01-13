Scarce Vaccines Now Available to Californians 65 and Older

California is immediately allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce coronavirus vaccines, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday

The move puts seniors in line before emergency workers, teachers, child care providers and food and agriculture workers, even as counties complain they already don’t have enough doses to go around.

“There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences,” Newsom said in a statement. “To those not yet eligible for vaccines, your turn is coming. We are doing everything we can to bring more vaccine into the state.”

While health care workers and those in nursing homes and other congregant living facilities can still be vaccinated, state officials are expanding the program to those 65 and up because they are at the greatest risk of being hospitalized and dying.

A growing list of states that includes Florida, New York and Oregon either already are offering vaccines to that age group or have announced plans to do so.

In California, virus cases and hospitalizations have exploded since Thanksgiving, though in recent days the numbers have flattened.

“With our hospitals crowded and ICUs full, we need to focus on vaccinating Californians who are at highest risk of becoming hospitalized to alleviate stress on our health care facilities,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health and the state's Public Health Officer. “Prioritizing individuals age 65 and older will reduce hospitalizations and save lives.”

The moves follows recommendations Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it comes after members of a state advisory panel on Tuesday worried that adding seniors will inevitably delay vaccines for others.

At Wednesday's county coronavirus update, Board of Supervisors chairman Nathan Fletcher said the county had about a half-million residents were were 65 or older. The county's total population is a little over 3.3 million.

Meanwhile, the county is still vaccinating those health care workers and residents living in medical facilities, a pool of nearly 620,000 people, according the the county health department.

"We were just beginning the process of getting through Tier 1A with health care workers, and we had a long way to go based on the vaccines that were made available," Fletcher said Wednesday.

Fletcher is urging county residents to be patient as the process works out.

"Not because people are not doing everything they can to get the vaccines out, but because the vaccines have simply not arrived in significant quantities to be able to administer to those," Fletcher said, adding, "they don’t know when they will get more vaccines but are expecting them to come."

Local officials said on Wednesday that the goal is to vaccinate at least 70% of San Diego County population age 16 and older by July 1, 2021, hoping to administer north of 23,000 shots a day.

Anthony Wright, executive director of the consumer health care advocacy group Health Access California, said he generally favored moving toward vaccinating older residents. But he was among those who said the expansion could further strain the state’s already delayed rollout of scarce vaccines.

“This is a very tough conversation about trade-offs,” Wright said.

Adding the aging “does not mean we’re abandoning our commitment” to those already in line for vaccines, the panel’s co-chairwoman, California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris said later. “We are working together to solve multiple challenges at the same time.”

Newsom also announced a new system to let people know if they are eligible to receive a vaccine that would start next week. If residents are not yet eligible, the system will allow them to register for a text or email notification when they are.

A “second phase” of that system will help counties and cities that have begun mass inoculation centers at sports stadiums and fairgrounds by allowing eligible members of the public to schedule their appointments at mass vaccination events.

Newsom set a goal last week of delivering 1 million doses by Friday, beyond the roughly 480,000 that had been administered by last week.