Shooting at High School in Santa Clarita
Pictures: Students Reunite After 15-Year-Old Classmate Opens Fire on Northern LA School Campus

By Heather Navarro

5 minutes ago

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
Students and parents weep and hold each other as they reunite after a 15-year-old student opens fire on his classmates at a northern Los Angeles school Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

The student, dressed in all black and armed with a weapon, opened fire at Saugus High School as the day as classes began.

One female student among several injured had died, officials said. Several others remained in critical condition.

"It's one of my worst nightmares as a sheriff," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

See images of how the chaos unfolded below.
