Santa Clara County Reports First Coronavirus Death

Santa Clara County on Monday announced its first death from the coronavirus, according to the county Public Health Department.

The victim, a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for weeks, died Monday morning at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, officials said.

The woman, who was not identified, was the first documented case in the county without any travel history or known contact with an infected individual, officials said. Her case was reported on Feb. 28.

"This is a tragic development. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer for Santa Clara County. “We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community.”

The county has 37 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, by far the highest of any Bay Area county.