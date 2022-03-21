San Jose Police Arrest Woman Who Said She Killed Her Mother

A 27-year-old San Jose woman who told police that she killed her mother was arrested Sunday, police said.

Cheryl Ann Yee was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide, according to police.

Officers initially responded at about 12:24 p.m. Sunday to a residence on the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call after Yee reported killing her mom, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



Yee, who was still at the home, was taken into custody, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicide are still under investigation.

The victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office following confirmation and notification of next of kin.

This marks San Jose's third homicide of 2022, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Cary or Detective Valosek with the homicide unit at 408-277-5283.