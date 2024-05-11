San Francisco community rallies around man targeted with racist packages

San Francisco community members gathered in Alamo Square Saturday to show support for one of their neighbors after he was targeted in two racist incidents.

“We’re here because we all love Terry and we will not tolerate racism or crimes here in our district,” said one attendee.

Terry Williams is a lifelong Alamo Square resident and a well-known dog walker.

Last month, Williams said he received a package containing a doll in a noose telling him to leave, along with racial slurs. The second, he said, was even worse.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Like, more pictures of me. 'We are going to eradicate you. You don't belong here,' " Williams said.

“When this happened, I was horrified,” said a neighbor, Katrina Queirolo. “And I think it’s incredibly special to know that there are so many people out there that recognize that this is not okay and we don’t stand for it.”

On Saturday, the Painted Ladies served as a backdrop for colorful signs with a message.

“You know, I think this is amazing,” said San Francisco resident Bruce Hill. “This incident is so ugly and, at the same time, look at what it brings out love. So that’s a beautiful thing.”

Neighbors were also raising money to get Williams a more comprehensive security system and help provide security systems around the neighborhood.

“I have been checking in with the chief,” said supervisor Dean Preston. “I know they’re actively investigating it, and I’ve heard from neighbors this week who had police coming by to check for video.”

There is surveillance video showing someone hiding under a mask.

“I’m happy everyone came out to support me,” Williams said. “It spreads awareness and maybe we can, like, defeat what’s going on around our neighborhood.”

San Francisco police are investigating the incident.