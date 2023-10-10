Bay Area family says roach infestation inside apartment is out of control

A family in east San Jose is literally living among roaches -- an infestation problem they say has gotten out of control because the landlord hasn't done enough.

The resident, who doesn’t want to be identified, said she moved to the apartment in July and that’s when she started seeing the roaches.

She said they’re everywhere, even in her newborn baby’s bed and bottles.

“I told the landlord two weeks after we moved it but he didnt do anything,” the renter said.

She said it wasn’t until they were crawling on her bed that he took action. But one time wasn’t enough.

“It got worse,” she said. “They were all over my daughter's bed, in the ceiling.”

The mother said she’s constantly cleaning the house, but the roaches find their way back.

“I can't even sleep at night. I feel them walking all over my body. When I turn on the light I see them next to me,” she said.

The family has traps all over the house, but they say it’s not enough.

According to the California Department of Consumer Affairs, landlords must keep their buildings in livable conditions.

NBC Bay Area spoke to the landlord Tuesday afternoon and he said he is sending pest control back to the family’s home this Friday.