Renaming of Oakland airport heads to SF court

The fight over the renaming of Oakland's airport was headed to federal court Thursday, with the city of San Francisco filing a motion for a preliminary injunction against the Port of Oakland.

Earlier this year, the city of Oakland and the Port of Oakland decided to change the name of Oakland International Airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport. The city of San Francisco sued Oakland aheadof the renaming vote.

On Thursday, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu is set to file a motion for a preliminary injunction asking a judge to order Oakland to stop using "San Francisco Bay" in its airport's name.

Chiu has said the name confuses travelers and infringes on the trademark of San Francisco International Airport. His office says that since the name change in May, people have booked flights to SFO while intending to travel to Oakland's airport, while others have been directed to the wrong airport by digital assistants or ride-hailing services.

In its rebuttal to the injunction, Oakland says San Francisco is manipulating data to make it appear as if travelers have booked the wrong airport.

Oakland filed a counterclaim to San Francisco's lawsuit, denying any trademark violation and saying the name change was intended to provide the accurate geographic location for the airport along San Francisco Bay.

Thursday's hearing starts at 10 a.m.