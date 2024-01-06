Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes in Northern California

A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook Mendocino County Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Service.

USGS reports that the quake struck at around 10:32 a.m. It was centered under a mile north northwest of the census designated palace of Potter Valley, and around 37 miles northwest of the city of Clearlake.

USGS originally reported the quake as a magnitude 3.5, but later downgraded it to magnitude 3.2. No other information was immediately available.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES