Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes in Northern California

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook Mendocino County Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Service.

USGS reports that the quake struck at around 10:32 a.m. It was centered under a mile north northwest of the census designated palace of Potter Valley, and around 37 miles northwest of the city of Clearlake.

USGS originally reported the quake as a magnitude 3.5, but later downgraded it to magnitude 3.2. No other information was immediately available. 

