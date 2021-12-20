earthquake

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast

No tsunami expected following 6.2 magnitude earthquake off Humboldt County coastline

By NBC Bay Area staff

Epicenter of a 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the Northern California coast.
USGS

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 12:10 p.m. and was centered 30.8 miles southwest of Ferndale, 36.3 miles west-southwest of Fortuna and 45.2 miles southwest of Eureka, the USGS said.


A tsunami was not expected, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

The National Weather Service's Eureka office said moderate to strong shaking was felt in the area. Some minor damage was reported as a result of household items falling.

