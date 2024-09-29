Santa Cruz County

Preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Santa Cruz County

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Santa Cruz County early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at about 2:53 a.m., was centered about 3 miles northwest of Aromas, just east of Watsonville, and it was felt in parts of the South Bay.

According to officials, the quake did not cause any damage.

