Police Pursuit of Black Car in Orange County

A police pursuit of a black car in Orange County Saturday ended in front of a Crunch Fitness in Anaheim, with the assistance of a K9 officer.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 5:35 p.m. as the black car was near Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The car was driving with its hazard lights on and did not appear to be excessively speeding. The driver was generally following the rules of the road, but at one point, the pursuit suspect decided to get in the left turn lane to bypass traffic and break a red light.

After running the red light, the car pulled into a handicap spot in front of a Crunch Fitness in the 9800 block of Katella Avenue. After opening the door momentarily, appearing to be ready to surrender, the driver closed the door.

Police pulled an SUV behind the car, blocking its potential escape.

At that point, the pursuit seemingly turned into a standoff.

A short time later, the driver opened the door and exited the vehicle to surrender to Anaheim Police. Police used a K-9 unit to help take the driver into custody.

No other people were found in the vehicle.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.