Police in High-Speed Pursuit of Possible DUI Driver

By NBC LA Staff

Police were in pursuit of car traveling at high speeds on the 10 Freeway Friday afternoon, with the chase moving from Rialto to El Monte before moving down to Orange County.

Newschopper4 was over the chase shortly after 3:10 p.m. with the black Mitsubishi Lancer traveling eastbound towards Baldwin Park.

The California Highway Patrol Baldwin Hills confirmed that the agency was in pursuit of a possible DUI driver and that it took over the pursuit from the Rialto Police Department near the Mountain Avenue exit of the 10 Freeway.

The black car moved onto the 57 Freeway southbound around 3:30 p.m., moving at speeds around 90 mph. The driver got off the freeway momentarily before getting back on.

Around 3:50 p.m., the car was in the city of Fullerton and was moving through Orange County.

Around 4 p.m., the driver exited the freeway and moved into the city of Santa Ana onto surface streets.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

