2 Women Killed, 2 Others Injured After Taxi Cab Crash in San Francisco

Two women were killed and two others were injured after a crash involving a taxi cab in San Francisco Sunday evening, officials said.

Just after 4:30 p.m., San Francisco police responded to a crash involving injuries on Third and Mission Streets.

When officers arrived on scene, they found pedestrians that were struck by a vehicle that drove onto a sidewalk. Officials said the taxi cab had crashed into another vehicle and then, went up to the outside of the business.

Two female pedestrians that were struck by the vehicle were declared dead on scene, officials said.

According to SFPD, a male pedestrian was sent to hospital with unknown injuries, while the taxi driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Many people like Joaquin Dias said they were leaving the San Francisco Giants game, when they witnessed a collision between two drivers and then, with the two pedestrians.

“I heard people crying,” he said.

Police do not believe that drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Investigators are trying to piece how everything happened but believe the taxi driver crashed into another vehicle and then ended up right outside this business, both drivers are cooperating.

Several people and city leaders who spoke to NBC Bay Area Sunday said they’ve seen several accidents down mission with cars speeding and ignoring traffic laws.

“This is a really sad situation; This is a neighborhood that is disproportionately affected by accidents,” said San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey.

Police are investigating to see if speed was a factor in the crash. Officials added they won’t be identifying the women until their families are notified.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.