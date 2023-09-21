Albany Toyota shooting: 2 dead, police exchanged gunfire with suspect

A shooting at a Toyota service center in Albany Thursday left two dead, including the suspected shooter, according to police.

Someone first reported gunfire at the Toyota of Berkeley service center, which is located in Albany, at around 11:14 a.m., said Jessica Perry with the Berkeley Police Department. Albany police then requested the aid of Berkeley officers in responding to the report.

Once inside, Perry said officers found one victim and the suspected shooter, and were then "met with gunfire," leading to them firing back.

The suspect was then "shot and subdued by police," according to a statement later put out by the office of Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín.

Officials provide updates on a shooting that took place Thursday at a Toyota facility in Albany and ended with police opening fire.

Police have since confirmed that both the suspect and a woman who worked at the service center are now dead.

An investigation into the shooting is now underway. Police have not yet released the identity of either person killed or said whether investigators believe the victim was specifically targeted.

People in Albany are advised to avoid the area near Eastshore Highway between Buchanan and Harrison streets due to police activity, according to Berkeley police Thursday.