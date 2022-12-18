Code Restrictions Almost Stop Life-Sized Polar Express Engine From Coming to Life in Los Gatos

A South Bay family spent weeks making an elaborate holiday display, but it almost didn't happen because of code restrictions.

About 700 people a night go to see a holiday display on Flintridge Drive in Los Gatos.

The Max family worked on the life-size replica of the Polar Express engine, complete with steam, in a quiet neighborhood.

It even has a train car you can sit in, and enjoy hot cocoa.

“This Polar Express car is one of the goodest cars you have ever seen in the world,” said Michael Fanara of Palo Alto.

But the Mac family says after spending more than $20,000 and long hours working on the display the town of Los Gatos told them they would have to take it down because of concerns the train car was taking up too much space on the street.

So, they started a community petition.

“We wanted to get the word out. We worked so hard on this and we were really excited. We wanted to share this with everybody and we were so sad that potentially we wouldn't be able to so we started a change.org petition and got 645 signatures,” said Heather Mitchell of Los Gatos.

The town agreed the car could stay put til Dec. 31, allowing hundreds of kids to enjoy not just the train but the decorations, and even snow.

“I got to eat it and get it on my hand,” said Rishan Ghosh.

Christmas memories full steam ahead.