Los Gatos

Code Restrictions Almost Stop Life-Sized Polar Express Engine From Coming to Life in Los Gatos

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Bay family spent weeks making an elaborate holiday display, but it almost didn't happen because of code restrictions.

About 700 people a night go to see a holiday display on Flintridge Drive in Los Gatos.

The Max family worked on the life-size replica of the Polar Express engine, complete with steam, in a quiet neighborhood.

It even has a train car you can sit in, and enjoy hot cocoa.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“This Polar Express car is one of the goodest cars you have ever seen in the world,” said Michael Fanara of Palo Alto. 

But the Mac family says after spending more than $20,000 and long hours working on the display the town of Los Gatos told them they would have to take it down because of concerns the train car was taking up too much space on the street.

So, they started a community petition.

California

Redwood City Dec 17

Redwood City Man Turns Home Into a Christmas Wonderland

SFO Dec 17

United Airlines Flight Headed for SFO Makes Emergency Landing in Mexico

“We wanted to get the word out. We worked so hard on this and we were really excited. We wanted to share this with everybody and we were so sad that potentially we wouldn't be able to  so we started a change.org petition and got 645 signatures,” said Heather Mitchell of Los Gatos.

The town agreed the car could stay put til Dec. 31, allowing hundreds of kids to enjoy not just the train but the decorations, and even snow.

“I got to eat it and get it on my hand,” said Rishan Ghosh.

Christmas memories full steam ahead.

This article tagged under:

Los GatosSan Jose
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us