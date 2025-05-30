Fairfield

Pigs tear up Fairfield lawns, neighbors wonder where they came from

By Jodi Hernandez

Residents in a Fairfield neighborhood are trying to figure out where a sow and her pack of piglets came from after they tore up several yards Wednesday night.

"There was something I never seen before, big chunks of grass was everywhere," said David Gordon, who woke up to his front yard ripped apart.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the culprits foraging for food. Now, neighbors are worried it could happen again.

"My concern is, will they come back? Will they cause more damage? Will they come back during the day when my kids are playing outside, when I'm thinking they're safe?" said Jesse Kalkat.

Chuck Hooker said he saw the sow and her piglets foraging around 12:30 A.M.

"I look out and there’s big heavy mama pig and six little piglets and I was looking it up this window at them," Hooker said. "Nobody believed me this morning. I got up and told my neighbors here and neighbors there, and they told me I must’ve been stoned."

Although damage to Hooker's lawn was minor, he wants answers.

"I just wanna find out where they came from and make sure it doesn’t happen again. If they’re wild, somebody’s going to have to take care of them," he said.

Some neighbors said they fear the pigs are still out and about.

"I'm hoping that somebody, whoever this animal belongs to, can come forward and take responsibility because we have to pay to get that lawn fixed now," Kalkat said. "It could be wild as well, which is even more concerning because they can come back anytime."

