Pelosi calls for de-escalation after Iran fires missiles into Israel

About 180 missiles were fired at Israel by Iran Tuesday in what's become the latest escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

President Joe Biden authorized the U.S. military to help defend Israel, but he is continuing to call for a cease-fire across the region. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi echoed calls for de-escalation.

Israeli and U.S. officials said most of the 180 projectiles were intercepted.

"My understanding in the report that we're getting from the administration is no one was harmed in the missile strikes," Pelosi said.

The missile strike comes after Israel's ground invasion into Lebanon and an Israeli airstrike over the weekend that killed the leader of the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

In a post on X, the president of Iran said Tuesday's strike was "in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran" and directly warned the prime minister of Israel not to enter into a conflict with Iran.

Pelosi has been critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even refusing to be present at his address to Congress over the summer.

On Tuesday, she reiterated Biden's efforts to get the Israeli prime minister to call for a regional cease-fire.

"We would like him to agree to that," she said. "He seems to agree, and then he backs off."

