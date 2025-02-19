San Francisco

Paul Pelosi receives kidney transplant from daughter

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering after a kidney transplant.

According to a statement released by Pelosi’s office on Wednesday, Paul Pelosi received the kidney at UCSF last Friday and is recovering at home in San Francisco.

The kidney was donated by the couple's daughter, Jacqueline.

Paul Pelosi said he is endlessly grateful to her and thanked his medical team at UCSF.

