New state parking law to improve pedestrian safety further limits space in SF

Drivers in San Francisco on Monday will start getting warnings for a new California parking law that seeks to improve pedestrian visibility and safety and will have a significant impact on available spaces.

The new law, called "daylighting," prohibits parking within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalk. Some of the curbs at such spaces are painted red, but some are not. Penalties won't be enforced until 2025.

In San Francisco, the new rule will reduce already limited parking availability. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says about 5% of the city's 275,000 street parking spaces will be impacted.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.