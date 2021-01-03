Sonoma County

Father Drowns Trying to Save 2 Children in Jenner, Kids Presumed Dead

By Mandela Linder

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man died and two children were missing at Blind Beach in Jenner Sunday, and officials searching for the pair of kids said they are presumed to be dead.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s official Lt. Michael Raasch said that first responders received a distress call that three people were in the water amid dangerous surf conditions.

The Coast Guard, the Sonoma Count Sheriff’s helicopter unit, State Parks, the California Highway Patrol and lifeguards responded.

“What we learned was that two children were playing close to the water on Blind Beach, and they were swept out to sea,” said Raasch. “The father, who was nearby, jumped into the water to try and save the kids.”

The father drowned attempting to save his two children, a 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, who remained missing. The man was identified Monday as 40-year-old Petaluma resident Michael Wyman, according to the sheriff's office.

His wife and a friend were both present.

