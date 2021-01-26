crime

Oakland Police Say Sideshows Getting Bigger and More Dangerous

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland police say it's a troubling trend. Illegal sideshows are happening more frequently and they're getting bigger and more dangerous.

OPD said about 600 cars and nearly 1,000 people showed up to two sideshows Saturday night downtown and in the Fruitvale neighborhood.

Gun fire was heard and officers the next day found more than 200 rounds in nearby neighborhoods, though no one was injured.

Police said that because of budget cuts, there weren't enough officers on duty to break it up.

In the past - special teams have been in charge of cracking down on sideshows.

This article tagged under:

crimeOakland
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us