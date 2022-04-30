Noodlefest Returns in San Francisco

Noodlefest returned to San Francisco Saturday, bringing out some delicious foods to try from restaurants in Chinatown and North Beach.

It’s a way to celebrate different cuisine and organizers also hope it can help with economic recovery from the pandemic.

Grant avenue was filled with food choices from two culturally rich neighborhoods and people came out to try it at Noodlefest.

It’s been more than 10 years since the festival was in the city and now it’s back.

“There is a desire to have people back onto the street and partaking in some really joyful eating and celebration,” said Amy Zhou of Chinatown Community Development Center.

Tickets went fast. The event was supported by the city, North Beach Business Association and Chinatown Community Development Center.

“It’s also the COVID-19 recovery, which is two years of which and really hit these merchants in both of these neighborhoods really hard. April 30 is also the day right before Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and I think that’s also important to show that North Beach and Chinatown are back,” said Zhou.

People got to try dishes with ravioli, tortellini and much more with 29 restaurants participating.

“We’re serving my favorite Hong Kong Pan Fried Noodles. It’s crispy. it’s got lots of texture," said George Che, who was offering food from China Live.

“North Beach, Chinatown. I think it was a fun idea. So, we're a busy restaurant again and but its just nice to be part of the whole community,” he said.

It was a unified day for these neighborhoods building.