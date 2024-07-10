Gavin Newsom

Gov. Newsom touts efforts to combat wildfires across California

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is now turning his efforts to mitigating California wildfires and protecting citizens from extreme heat.

The governor, fresh off a week-long campaign tour for President Joe Biden, met with reporters in Sacramento outlining the states plan.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

According to Newsom, the state has the largest fire suppression fleet in the nation and is expected to receive more resources.

“Because of the rains, those late rains in particular, a lot of grasses turning into brush fires, these tend to burn out and move pretty quickly,” said Newsom.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This fire season has already burned more then 200,000 acres across California, five times the average compared to prior years, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Despite an increase in acreage, the state has had fewer wildfires than in years past with no reported fatalities.

Cal Fire is expected to see a 2,400 personal increase over the next five years, per the state 2-year budget.

Newsom also took time to continue campaigning for Biden thanking him on multiple occasions for resources awarded to the state.

California

Downtown LA 3 hours ago

Man gets back tattoo of graffiti-filled towers in downtown LA

Chino 3 hours ago

SoCal man's body discovered 20+ years later after being buried by avalanche in Peru

“You'll see the c130 behind me, thank you to the president of the United States, Joe Biden,” he told reporters.

This article tagged under:

Gavin Newsom
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us