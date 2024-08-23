Newsom announces $790M for sustainable homes, infrastructure across California including San Diego

Nearly $790 million will be distributed to 20 communities across California, including San Diego, to help build sustainable housing and infrastructure, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Friday.

Seven of those designated communities include the Bay Area, Hemet, Inglewood, King City, Livingston, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oceanside, Oxnard, Red Bluff, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego and the county of Los Angeles.

The funding, which comes from grant awards for the Affordable Housing and Sustainability Communities program, will go toward 24 different projects, the governor's office said.

On Thursday, San Ysidro was awarded a $33.7 million grant to help fund the Avanzando housing project which will feature 103 rental units near public transit. In Oceanside, the Seagaze Project was awarded $48 million to help fund the mixed-use development with retail space, apartments and a parking garage.

The North County Transit District said about $11.2 million of the money awarded will go towards mass transit in the area.

The project is still in the early stages and the developer says it still needs additional permits and credits.

In addition to the housing projects, some of the funding will go toward supporting new zero-emission transit vehicles, bus shelters, bikeways and sidewalk repairs, the governor's office said.

"We cannot solve the homelessness crisis without creating new affordable homes," Newsom said in a statement. "By creating livable communities with sustainable transportation options, we can meet both our state’s climate targets and our goal of providing affordable housing for every Californian."

A total of 2,483 new, rent-restricted homes are part of the 24 projects, with more than two-thirds of the homes dedicated to lower-income communities, the governor's office said.

It's the eighth round of grant awards for the AHSC program, pushing the investment total to $3.8 billion.