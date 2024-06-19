A look at where the Navy's 11 aircraft carriers are now

The Navy is weighing what to do about the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, which has been battling Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea for nearly nine months. The question is how to replicate the carrier's combat power if the ship returns home.

The service has 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Generally, they are getting ready to deploy, are deployed or have come off deployment and have gone in for maintenance and repairs.

The carriers have a lifespan of about 50 years, and halfway through they undergo a major overhaul of their nuclear and other systems, which can take several years.

Here's a look at where the Navy's carriers are now:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

USS George Washington

It is off the coast of Chile, sailing from Norfolk to San Diego and then on to Japan, where it will be deployed, replacing the USS Ronald Reagan.

Getty Images/Handout The US aircraft carrier USS George Washington is seen during a mission in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Feb. 5, 2017.

USS Theodore Roosevelt

Based in San Diego, it has been deployed in Indo-Pacific Command since January and is in the South China Sea.

(Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images In this handout released by the U.S. Navy, The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean.

USS Ronald Reagan

It has been the carrier deployed in Japan. It is on patrol in the Philippine Sea and will be going to San Diego.

Anthony Wallace | AFP | Getty Images The USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) aircraft carrier is seen during a port visit in Hong Kong on October 2, 2017.

USS Carl Vinson

It is in the port in San Diego and is in pre-deployment workups. It will go to the large, multinational military exercise known as the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) in July and deploy into Pacific Command late in the year.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Monroe/U.S. Navy The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 13, 2018.

USS Abraham Lincoln

It is based in San Diego and has just finished its final composite unit training exercises and will deploy to Pacific Command in July.

NBC 7 USS Abraham Lincoln returns to San Diego on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 following a 7-month deployment.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Based in Norfolk, Virginia, and in the Red Sea, it left Norfolk on Oct. 14, 2023. Has been extended twice.

Getty Images Aircraft carrier Dwight D Eisenhower underway, conducting conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom, November 4, 2012.

USS Harry S. Truman

It is based off the coast of Norfolk in pre-deployment workups. It is about halfway through its training for deployment and doing workups with the strike group. It is expected to deploy in October/November.

Getty Images The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier arrives at the French Mediterranean port of Marseille.

USS George H. W. Bush

It went into maintenance last December.

United States Navy aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) arrives in Faliro Bay near Piraeus, Greece, on February 4, 2023. (Photo by Nicolas Koutsokostas/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

USS Gerald R. Ford

It just returned from deployment and has entered its maintenance phase, which should last about a year.

U.S. Navy | Getty Images News | Getty Images In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is seen underway on its own power for the first time on April 8, 2017 in Newport News, Virginia.

USS John C. Stennis

In May 2021, the Stennis went into what's known as RCOH — the major refueling complex overhaul — which can take four years. It is expected to return to duty in 2025. RCOH happens about midway through a carrier’s lifespan, and during that time, the ship’s electronics and combat and propulsion systems are upgraded, replaced and tested.

Lt. Steve Smith/U.S. Navy via Getty Images In this handout provided by the U.S. Navy, a combined formation of aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 pass in formation above the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). The formation included F/A-18 Hornets from the Black Aces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, the Vigilantes of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, and the Warhawks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97. The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS John C. Stennis and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) are conducting dual aircraft carrier strike group operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific.

USS Nimitz

It went into maintenance in October 2023 and will move to workups later this year.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/U.S. Navy The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams forward in the Pacific Ocean on March 12, 2022.

PCU John F. Kennedy

It will be delivered to the Navy next year.