National teachers union demands tech companies make major changes to apps

The second-largest teachers union in the country is demanding Silicon Valley companies make some changes to their apps.

The American Federation of Teachers is saying in a report that social media is the root cause of the nationwide youth mental health crisis.

“Because of social media, and there’s research for this, we are seeing students be more depressed, have more anxiety,” said Jeff Freitas, president of the California Federation of Teachers.

The report makes a series of recommendations and reforms that tech companies should take to keep kids safe including:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Stopping phone notifications during the school day

Eliminating the autoplay of videos and the infinite scrolling of feeds

Allowing students the choice to turn off or reset recommendation algorithms

“Many of those algorithms get them going down a more narrow and narrow path on a particular subject,” said Freitas. “That is not helpful or healthy for the students.”

It comes two months after the U.S. surgeon general warned that social media use is a main contributor to depression, anxiety and other mental health problems in kids.

Congress is also considering a crackdown.

“I feel like I should be allowed to do whatever, but I don’t want to be on it constantly, so I guess it’s kind of good. I have time limits on it,” said student Lyla.

The surgeon general also noted there are some positive effects of those apps – like helping teens connect with their friends, and that more research needs to be done.

But some parents say they want to see changes made.

“I’m supportive of anything honestly right now that limits the pull, the draw, the addiction. All of it,” said Allison Rebbert of Scotts Valley.