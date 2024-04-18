New passport requirement in Mexico aims to protect kids from human trafficking

A new security feature aims to derail those looking to traffic children.

The Mexican government is now requiring all passports for minors also have a picture of both the child's parents.

"For us it is very important to fight against human trafficking," said Alejandra Bologna, consul general of Mexico in San Jose. "It's really denigrating how people can affect other people in human trafficking."

Advocacy groups that combat human trafficking applaud the move. They say every bit helps in their fight against this crime.

The new passports will feature many security measures, including a retinal image for each applicant. The measures also aim to prevent parental abductions since the consent of both parents is required for the document to be valid.

Perla Flores, who serves as senior director for Gilroy-based Community Solutions, said 65,000 unaccompanied minors have arrived at the United States-Mexico border this year, making them vulnerable to human trafficking.

"California is always by far the state that has the most cases," Flores said, who is currently in Utah attending a conference on human trafficking. "I think that anything that can be done to increase awareness about the issue of human trafficking, to increase safety for minors is very important. So it's definitely a step in the right direction."

The consulate said this is their latest solution to a very real threat, but it will not be their last as they are always looking for new and better way to keep children and families safe.