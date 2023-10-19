‘Meth for stolen items' sign concerns neighbors of California school

Neighbors around a San Francisco school have been left with questions and concerns this week after a man encamped across the street posted signs reading “meth for stolen items” and “free fentanyl.”

Police and city crews did haul away debris from the man’s encampment Thursday, but — as NBC Bay Area’s crew on-site observed — the man later returned to prop up at least one of the signs again.

Sergio Quintana spoke with the man Thursday about his signs and what he says they’re for. Watch his report above.