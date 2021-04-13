crime

Man Arrested for Spitting in Asian Woman's Face in Bay Area

By Diana San Juan

Getty Images

A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after spitting in an Asian woman’s face inside her garage in El Cerrito, police said.

The incident occurred outside the woman’s home near the intersection of Potrero Avenue and Everett Street at 9:25 a.m. 

The woman told police that she had returned home and was parked in her garage when she discovered a man, who she didn’t know, followed her into the garage and began shouting race-based insults before spitting in her face.

The man left the garage, and the woman contacted authorities. Officers located Ricky Amos, a 56-year-old Richmond resident, nearby and arrested him for battery and vandalism with a hate crime enhancement as well as charges for being out of compliance with sex offender registration requirements.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

crimeEl CerritoAnti-asian attacks
