Watch live: Lowriding returns to San Jose after decades-long ban

People in San Jose will be taking to the streets to celebrate the city’s inaugural Lowrider Day on Friday, marking a return for the practice after a decades-long ban.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., hundreds of unique cars will line the streets near San Jose City Hall.

The city was formerly known as the lowrider capital of California until 1986, when it banned those cars and created “no cruising zones.”

The ban remained in effect until the San Jose City Council lifted it last year.

Councilmembers Peter Ortiz and Omar Torres, who championed the initiative, plan to be in attendance. They’ll be joined by Mayor Matt Mahan and Davic Polanco of the United Lowrider Council of San Jose.