Lucky lottery player in Northern California wins $2 million on scratcher

A lucky lottery player in Stockton turned a tedious trip to the dump into a lucrative venture after he stopped off and bought what turned out to be a $2 million Scratchers ticket.

Donald Simon bought a $20 Instant Prize Crossword ticket at My Good Market in Stockton, according to the California Lottery. The ticket turned out to be a jackpot winner.

Simon told lottery officials he first thought he'd won $2,000 and asked his wife to cash in the ticket. When he returned to the office the next day, his boss thought he was playing a prank.

For Simon, it was about time.

"I’ve been trying to win for a long time," he said.

Simon told the California Lottery the most he’d won before while playing Scratchers was $2,000, and though he finally hit the jackpot, he’ll continue to play.

"I’m not going to let it slow me down," Simon told lottery officials. "I’ve got Scratchers all over my front seat right now."

The ownwe of My Goods Market, on Country Club Boulevard in Stockton, will get a $10,000 bonus for selling Simon the jackpot ticket.