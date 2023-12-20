Las Vegas woman's car stolen while visiting family in Oakland

During this time of year, many look forward to coming back to their hometown and seeing loved ones for the holidays. But unfortunately, a growing trend can really spoil those plans.

Brie McFadden grew up in the Bay Area and is visiting family with her husband and dog. Unfortunately, she tells NBC Bay Area that her car was stolen overnight around the Iveywood neighborhood in Oakland.

"This morning, we got up to walk the dog and the car was gone," McFadden said. "All I saw was the door handle on the street. That was literally all from my car that was left."

She lives in Las Vegas and drove to Oakland on Monday. Just about 24 hours after she got to her mother-in-law's home, she says her car was stolen. Brie told us the front neighbor's camera caught the whole thing. The video shows a couple of people inside a car. Two get out at one point and walk around. Brie's car is the Kia Sorento parked along the curb. Her car alarm goes off, and that's when someone drives off in it.

McFadden said it all happened within 10 minutes.

"I can't even lie. I was crying all morning because it's super frustrating for you to work so hard for something that's yours just for somebody to come steal it and go joyriding in it just for fun," McFadden said.

Just last week, the Oakland Police Department said they had seen a significant reduction in crime in the Fruitvale neighborhood -- with the exception of vehicle thefts.

Data that can be found on the City of Oakland's website shows that there have been 118 reported motor vehicle thefts and 3 reported vehicle break-ins in just the last week.

"I know it happens a lot, and I know it's not at the top of their list, but at the same time, it's happening. It's a real problem, and I don't feel like there's any urgency behind it," McFadden said.

She said she called OPD Wednesday morning and was told somebody would call to take the report. When she didn't hear back, she went to the station herself. That's when she says she was told the car had been found and towed.

"They said somebody hopefully will be here tonight to take the report because I can't go see my car or get my car out from being towed unless I have that police report," McFadden said. "When we went to the police station, he was like it will probably be taken care of by the graveyard shift, but nobody was able to guarantee me anything.”

McFadden said she called the tow yard, and they told her it seemed like the car had crashed into a pole, but she can't see the extent of the damage yet.

She added that something similar happened to her last year when she was visiting for the holidays too. She went to go grab dinner with cousins in Oakland. When she got back to her car, the windows were smashed.

"I really don't know what needs to be done, but something needs to be done because people in this neighborhood are scared," she said.

NBC Bay Area reached out to OPD about the data and their response time to stolen cars and car break-ins, but did not hear back on Wednesday.