Judge Denies Bail to Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Charged in Attempted Murder

A judge denied bail Monday to former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose last week after he chased a pickup carrying Harry Goularte through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile (18-kilometer) high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Velasquez, 39, fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the Goularte’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

"I think the judge made her comments very clear -- that Mr. Velasquez endangered a great number of people and he poses a serious risk of danger to the public and to the specific victim in this case," Assistant District Attorney Angela Bernhard said.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing Velasquez, told reporters outside the court that he plans on vindicating Cain and getting him back with his family.

Goularte is charged with molesting Velasquez's close family member at a San Martin day care center. Goularte is out on his own recognizance, meaning no bail, and that angers the dozens who showed up Monday to support Velasquez in court.

"A father was not consulted when they released a predator back into the public with zero dollar bail, yet they're holding Can on no bail," Geragos said. This is why people are disgusted, and rightfully so, with the criminal justice system."

The district attorney said the judge released Goularte over prosecutors' objections.

Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.

