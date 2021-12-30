Grapevine

Interstate 5's Grapevine Shut Down Due to Snow, Ice From Latest Storm

Drenching rains fell across a swath of Southern California and snow brought traffic to a halt on a frequented section of Interstate 5 early Thursday as the last in a series of December storms that walloped the state moved through.

The Grapevine section of I-5 high in the mountains north of Los Angeles was shut down due to snow and ice before dawn, the California Highway Patrol said. There was no estimated time for reopening of the major north-south freeway through Central California.


The 5 Freeway is closed at Parker Road in Castaic.

The storm brought widespread worries about flooding and debris flows from wildfire burn scars in the region.

Northern California was finally mostly free of storm warnings but chains were required on major highways through the Sierra Nevada due to icy conditions.

On the scenic central coast, a 10-mile (16-kilometer) stretch of often-troubled Highway 1 remained closed by a weekend slide in San Luis Obispo County.

Forecasts called for California weather to generally dry out for the New Year’s weekend before more storms next week.

