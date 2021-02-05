California

High Court: California Can't Totally Ban Indoor Worship

By Jessica Gresko

Supreme Court building
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The Supreme Court is telling California it can't enforce a ban on indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The high court issued orders late Friday in two cases where churches had sued over coronavirus-related restrictions in the state. The high court said that for now, California can't ban indoor worship in areas where virus cases are surging, but it can cap indoor services at 25% of a building's capacity. The justices also declined to stop the state from barring singing and chanting at services.

The court's three liberal justices dissented.

California

upland 3 hours ago

Police Shooting Shuts Down 10 Freeway in Upland

Orange County 2 hours ago

6 Children Sickened on Trail After Eating Plant at Brea Park

The court's action follows a decision in a case from New York late last year in which the justices split 5-4 inbarring the state from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues. Shortly after, the justices told a federal court to reexamine a similar lawsuit over California's restrictions in light of the ruling.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Californiacoronavirus pandemicSupreme CourtChurchindoor service
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us