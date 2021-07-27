Heat, Tight Supply Prompt Statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday

The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday due to heat and tight supply conditions.

Customers are urged to conserve energy from 4 to 9 p.m.

Due to heat and tight supply conditions, the California ISO has issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Wednesday, July 28, from 4-9 p.m. encouraging consumers to conserve energy to help alleviate stress on the #powergrid. Read the news release: https://t.co/67ywD0F1J9 pic.twitter.com/cTBodENmN2 — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 28, 2021

Before the Flex Alert takes effect, Californians are encouraged to take the following steps to be comfortable and help grid operators balance electricity supply and demand:

Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat

If you need to use your major appliances, do it before the Flex Alert is in effect,

when solar energy is plentiful

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there’s no need to do it later, when solar generation is down

When the Flex Alert is in effect, consumers should conserve electricity by turning off unnecessary lights, not using major appliances and setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, especially in the late afternoon and early evening when the grid is most stressed, the ISO said.