Guns seized from home of San Jose man arrested for threatening victim after hit and run

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police found an arsenal inside the home of a man wanted for waving a gun around and threatening a victim following a hit-and-run crash earlier this month, the department announced Tuesday.

Police said Timothy Headman, a 48-year-old San Jose resident, was involved in the Oct. 6 crash in the area of Bernal Road and San Ignacio Avenue.

When the driver of the other car tried to get Headman's information, Headman allegedly pulled out a gun, threatened the driver and then took off from the scene, according to police.

The following day, officers spotted Headman's car, pulled him over and arrested him, police said. They found a rifle magazine and ammunition on him.

Authorities later served a search warrant at Headman's home and found multiple firearms and rifles, a machine gun, a short-barreled rifle, miscellaneous firearm accessories, and various amounts of ammunition, police said.

Headman was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on criminal threats, brandishing a firearm, hit and run, and various felony gun charges, according to police.

