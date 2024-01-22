Grand Jury indicts man accused of Half Moon Bay mass shooting

A Grand Jury has indicted Chunli Zhao — the man accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay last year — with counts of murder and attempted murder, said San Mateo County’s district attorney Monday.

Zhao now faces seven counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.

In a statement, DA Stephen Wagstaffe added that Zhao is set to be arraigned Tuesday. That will coincide with the one-year anniversary of the shooting he stands accused of, which left seven former co-workers dead and one more injured.

The news also comes just a day after the Half Moon Bay community came together to remember the victims of the shooting.