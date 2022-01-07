Gov. Newsom Activates CA National Guard to Support COVID-19 Testing Capacity

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he will activate the California National Guard to help local communities amid the COVID-19 surge.

In a statement, the governor's office said that over 200 Cal Guard members will be "deployed across 50 Optum Serve Sites to increase access to testing quickly, increase staff and add walk-in capacity beginning today and throughout the coming weeks."



A spokesperson for the governor said the following testing sites in San Diego County are now receiving assistance from members of the National Guard and expanded operations on Friday.

They include:

5330 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92110

1301 Oleander Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91911

200 S Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

649 W Mission Ave, Escondido, CA 92025

1221 D Ave, National City, CA 91950

3708 Ocean Ranch Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92056

Additional members of the guard will be deployed next week in similar capacities.

This comes after local county health officials urged the public Friday to not only get all vaccinations and the booster but to only seek testing for the illness if necessary.

According to county data, in the past month, confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from around 4,700 per week to more than 45,000 cases reported in the seven days between Dec. 29, 2021, through Tuesday. That is nearly a tenfold increase in just 30 days.

