Longtime Giants PA announcer, team part ways after 24 seasons

After 24 seasons as the public address announcer for the San Francisco Giants, Renel Brooks-Moon is stepping away from the booth, she and the team announced Monday.

After Brooks-Moon's contract expired in December, she and the Giants discussed an extension, but they ended up agreeing to mutually and amicably part ways. She will assume the role of public address announcer emeritus, the team said.

The booth at Oracle Park will be named in Brooks-Moon’s honor at a ceremony to take place during a future home game.

Brooks-Moon has announced more than 2,000 games since Oracle Park’s first opening day in 2000 after becoming one of Major League Baseball's first Black female P.A. announcers.

"As a Bay Area native, it has been the honor of my lifetime to serve on the mic and in the community for the Giants for 24 years," Brooks-Moon said in a statement. "My very first game on April 11, 2000, I shall never forget because the job has always been bigger than me. Representation matters, and it is my great hope that my time in the booth has inspired little girls, young women and people of color to pursue their dreams even if those dreams seem impossible, because impossible dreams can come true."

Giants President and CEO Larry Baer called Brooks-Moon an "inspirational voice for generations of players and fans at Oracle Park," an "ambassador for the organization" and "a respected leader."

In 2002, Brooks-Moon became the first female public address announcer for a World Series and the first woman to announce a championship game in any professional sport.

Brooks-Moon has been honored by many organizations, including American Women in Radio and Television, Multi-Ethnic Sports Hall of Fame, 100 Black Women, Bay Area Black Journalists Association and Girls, Inc. She was inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame.

The Giants have not yet announced a replacement for Brooks-Moon.