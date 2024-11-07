Gas price increase looms as state considers amended clean air rules

Gas prices could soon be going up as California aims to hit carbon emissions goals.

Members of the California Air Resources Board are set to vote Friday on an update to the state’s clean air rules, specifically the low carbon fuel standard.

The issue is hitting an emission reduction goal set by Gov. Gavin Newsom to nearly half of 1990 levels by 2030. Amending the rules to reach that goal likely translates to significant increases in gas prices.

While the Air Resources Board hasn’t issued an updated estimate on a gas price hike, its last one was 47 cents a gallon by next year. The state’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office has said it could be up to 20 cents a gallon.

Average Bay Area gas prices as of Thursday were $4.64 in Alameda County, $4.81 in San Francisco and $4.56 in Santa Clara County. Statewide, the average was $4.25, and the national average was $3.11.

When asked about whether high gas prices are the strategy to force people to use more gas, board Chair Leanne Randolph explained that it’s to push lower-carbon choices.

"Because fossil fuels have a higher carbon intensity, fossil fuel producers need to take steps to comply with the regulation," Randolph said. "And those steps result in increased variety of fuels available and overall lower the carbon emitted through our transportation sector."

The board is set to vote on the new clean air rules on Friday.