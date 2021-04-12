Fresno

Fresno Police K-9 Stabbed by Suspect, Saves Officer's Life

Fresno Police K-9 Argo, who was stabbed six times on Saturday, seen in this April 10, 2021 image. Argo was stabbed multiple times by a suspect but saved the life of an officer in the process, the city's police department said.
Fresno Police Department via AP

A Fresno police K-9 was stabbed multiple times by a suspect but saved the life of an officer in the process, the city’s police department said.

The incident on Saturday occurred as police attempted to detain Carlos Castanos, 30, after receiving a call that a woman was being held against her will, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Castanos had warrants out for his arrest and a history of violence, Tietjen said.

California

Rose Bowl 11 hours ago

Rose Bowl Flea Market Is Once Again Buzzing With Shoppers Ready to Find Vintage Treasures

Orange County 19 hours ago

Orange County COVID Hospitalizations Inch Down; Patients in ICU Drop to 25

After officers arrived on the scene, Castanos jumped a fence and fled.

A police K-9 named Argo chased Castanos down and bit and latched onto his left arm. Castanos stabbed the dog six times and moved toward officers, but police said one officer was then able to use a stun gun on Castanos and he dropped the knife. He was apprehended shortly after.

“The K-9 saved the officer’s life,” Tietjen said. “If the K-9 wasn’t present, that guy would’ve been able to move towards the officer and stab (him.) They were in close proximity.”

Argo suffered wounds to his back and left eye and had to undergo surgery. The dog is expected to survive, the Fresno Bee reported. Argo has been with the department for two years.

It wasn't immediately known if Castanos had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FresnoK-9Fresno police
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us