Cain Velasquez

Ex-UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Enters Not Guilty Plea in San Jose Courtroom

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez on Friday pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder count and other charges in a San Jose courtroom.

Velasquez is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing one of Velasquez's young relatives. Another man in the car was injured by gunfire.

The vehicle-to-vehicle shooting occurred in January along a roadway in Coyote Valley, between San Jose and Morgan Hill, and Velasquez has been denied bail since his arrest.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for late September.

