San Francisco

Former SF Public Works Director Arrested After Pulling Knife at Food Bank

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested Wednesday after pulling a knife at a food bank police said.

Officers at about 11:18 a.m. responded to a business along the 1000 block of Marin Street after receiving a report about a person with a knife.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim told officers he was approached by a man who pulled out a knife and demanded his property, according to police. The victim left the area and told police what happened.

California

VTA Yard Shooting 4 hours ago

VTA Yard Shooting Victim Abdolvahab Alaghmandan Was ‘Nicest Guy,' Family Says

San Bernardino County 9 hours ago

Suspected Shooter Identified in Slaying of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Sergeant

Officers later found the suspect, identified as Nuru, and detained him without incident.

Nuru was arrested for attempted robbery and booked at the San Francisco County Jail, police said.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us