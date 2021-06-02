Former SF Public Works Director Arrested After Pulling Knife at Food Bank

Former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested Wednesday after pulling a knife at a food bank police said.

Officers at about 11:18 a.m. responded to a business along the 1000 block of Marin Street after receiving a report about a person with a knife.

The victim told officers he was approached by a man who pulled out a knife and demanded his property, according to police. The victim left the area and told police what happened.

Officers later found the suspect, identified as Nuru, and detained him without incident.

Nuru was arrested for attempted robbery and booked at the San Francisco County Jail, police said.