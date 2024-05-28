5.8 million fentanyl pills seized across California during first 4 months of the year

Law enforcement agencies seized roughly 5.8 million fentanyl pills across California, including at ports of entry at the southern border, from January to April, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Tuesday.

More than 2.3 million fentanyl pills were seized in the month of April alone, Newsom's office said.

"Illegal fentanyl has no place in our neighborhoods," Newsom said in a statement. "California is tackling this problem head-on by holding drug traffickers accountable and increasing seizures, while at the same time expanding access to substance abuse treatment options and providing life-saving, affordable reversal medicine to Californians statewide."

Newsom recently launched opioids.ca.gov, a site that offers opioid prevention and treatment resources as well as information about what the state is doing to hold drug traffickers and large pharmaceutical companies accountable.