Father Shot, Killed While Confronting Suspects Tampering With Car: SJPD

San Jose police are searching for suspects in the deadly shooting of a father who confronted the suspects for tampering with his car before being killed.

The Nguyen, 55, was shot and killed around 6 a.m. on March 5 in the area of Glen Keats Court and Glen Ferguson Circle in East San Jose, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Nguyen saw the suspects tampering with his car, police said. When he went outside to confront and stop the suspects, one of them shot him. The shooting happened in front of Nguyen's son, who went to help his father.

The suspect vehicle was described as a light blue and/or silver four-door BMW. The car may have damage to its rear left tail light, both windows on the driver side and windshield, police said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Police said there at least two suspects in the case. One was only described as a male.

San Jose police released the following surveillance video showing the suspect vehicle.

Nguyen was Vietnamese. Police do not believe that the shooting was racially motivated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Miri (#3860) or Detective Reckas (#3440) at 408-639-2026. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 408-947-7867.