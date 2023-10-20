California father charged in baby daughter's deadly opioid overdose

A San Jose man has been charged in the death of his 3-month-old daughter whose body was found in an "apartment littered with opioids," the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

The baby died from ingesting methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to an autopsy.

"I can’t fathom how a parent could recklessly cause the death of their own child," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "What I fully understand is our responsibility to hold that person accountable for this heartbreaking tragedy."

The DA's Office said David Anthony Castro is charged with felony neglect and possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Department 43 of the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

Castro, 38, faces prison if convicted.

The death was reported on May 13, when police responded to a home on Spinnaker Walkway and found the baby unconscious. The DA's Office said fentanyl, broken glass pipes, and aluminum foil were found in the kitchen area of the apartment.

"A baby bottle filled with liquid was located right next to the glass pipes on the kitchen counter," the DA's Office said in a news release.

The baby's mother was not at home when the baby died, officials said. The mother died from an overdose last month, according to the DA's Office.