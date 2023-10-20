San Jose

California father charged in baby daughter's deadly opioid overdose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A San Jose man has been charged in the death of his 3-month-old daughter whose body was found in an "apartment littered with opioids," the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

The baby died from ingesting methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to an autopsy.

"I can’t fathom how a parent could recklessly cause the death of their own child," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "What I fully understand is our responsibility to hold that person accountable for this heartbreaking tragedy."

The DA's Office said David Anthony Castro is charged with felony neglect and possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Department 43 of the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Castro, 38, faces prison if convicted.

The death was reported on May 13, when police responded to a home on Spinnaker Walkway and found the baby unconscious. The DA's Office said fentanyl, broken glass pipes, and aluminum foil were found in the kitchen area of the apartment.

"A baby bottle filled with liquid was located right next to the glass pipes on the kitchen counter," the DA's Office said in a news release.

California

San Francisco Oct 19

‘Meth for stolen items' sign concerns neighbors of California school

San Diego Oct 19

San Diego judge again overturns California's assault weapons ban

The baby's mother was not at home when the baby died, officials said. The mother died from an overdose last month, according to the DA's Office.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us