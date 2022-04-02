Family, Friends Continue Searching for Missing Oakley Woman Alexis Gabe

It’s been more than two months now since an Oakley woman disappeared under strange circumstances, but her family and dedicated volunteers aren’t giving up hope.

Friends and people who never even met Alexis Gabe rolled up their sleeves again Saturday in a search effort while others worked to raise needed money to keep the search.

A search command post was set up in Brentwood as dozens of volunteers joined family members and others who refuse to quit in the search for Alexis Gabe.

“I’m still pretty confident that we’ll be able to get some justice for her,” said her cousin Jessica Zausola. “I guess it’s just a matter of being patient.”

The 24-year-old Oakley woman was last seen at her ex-boyfriend’s home in Antioch on Jan. 26 and the next day, her car was found abandoned more than four miles away with the doors open and keys in the ignition.

Searches like this have been going on ever since with the aid of law enforcement but also with the help of other volunteers who just want to bring some answers to Gabe's family.

“Everyone in our community has been amazing,” said cousin Aly Zuasola. “People in my personal life have been reaching out, even though I haven’t talked to them in years. It’s just something that you don’t expect.”

The family and search organizers are asking Bay Area farmers and ranchers, and others, to check all barns, garages, storage sheds and other unoccupied structures.

Meanwhile, an Oakley fitness and dance studio helped raise money.

“We just wanted to put this on for her and her family, so that we could contribute to the search,” said Stephanie Nelson of Stepz Dance and Fitness Studio.