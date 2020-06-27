Family Demands Answers After Shooting Death of East Bay Man

An East Bay family whose loved one was shot and killed by San Leandro police is searching for answers and they’re calling on the state attorney general to help.

It’s been a little over two months since Steven Taylor was shot and killed at a Walmart on Hesperian Boulevard in San Leandro.

“It’s been two months. We still haven’t gotten his belongings, we still haven’t gotten a call from the department,” said his mother Sharon Taylor.

They wanted that call on April 18. That’s when a police body cam video was taken of a confrontation between Taylor and San Leandro police inside the store.

The video shows Taylor with a bat in his hand and an officer telling him to put it down. Within a short time, you see Taylor hit with a stun gun and then a bullet. The family wants police reform.

“The way that our police should be reformed is to help people with illnesses that when you call an officer on a Black person, it’s not going to end well,” said Sharon.

On June 5, the city council voted unanimously to ask the attorney general to investigate the officer involved shooting.

“They don’t need new cars, they don’t need more bullets and guns cause they use them on people,” said Taylor’s grandmother Addie Kitchen.

Councilmember Corina Lopez would like to see more city money used to help people in crisis.

“It is not a crime to be homeless,” she said. “It is not a crime to be homeless and have mental health issues.”

An internal division at the police department and county DA both had no comment Friday night. They say the case is still under investigation.

